Mecca man hospitalized as trailer burns

A 78-year-old barefoot man was forced to go outside in the snow and cold when his Mecca Township mobile home went up in flames Thursday.

Firefighters were called out at 3 am to 7101 Hoagland Blackstub Road after a fire broke out in the bathroom and spread to the rest of the trailer.

Crews first sent to the scene learned that there were oxygen tanks in the trailer and a nearby propane tank, although it isn't known if the tank still contained any of the flammable gas.

In addition, slippery roads posed another challenge to firefighters. A truck from the county engineer's office was called out to salt the roads.

Firefighters tell 21 News that because of the location of the trailer, they could only get two fire trucks close to the fire.

Investigators consider the trailer a total loss.

The man who lived at the home was treated at the scene and was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

There is no word on his condition, but firefighters expect the man to be okay.

The Red Cross has been called to provide food and shelter to the man if he requests help.