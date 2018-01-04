Jackpots grow in big lottery games - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jackpots grow in big lottery games

Jackpots for the nation's biggest lottery games continue to grow and grow.

No one bought a ticket with all the winning numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball, meaning Saturday's big prize grows to $550 million, or nearly $348 million cash.  

Meanwhile, the jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is currently at $418 million, or $261 million cash.

You can watch drawings for both Powerball and Mega Millions on 21 News at 11.

