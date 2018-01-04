Report: Drunk Stoneboro teen nearly hits Grove City police car

A Stoneboro teenager has been arrested for drunk driving two times in recent weeks, and this time she nearly hit a police cruiser according to investigators.

Grove City police say the 17-year-old girl was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday after her car nearly side-swiped the cruiser.

Police say it's the second time in less than a month that the teen was caught driving drunk.

The girl is also charged with underage consumption, careless driving, and being a minor driver with alcohol in their system.