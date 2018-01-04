Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

A healthcare executive says he saw an eagle snatch his sister's little white dog.

Felipe Rodriguez says he was visiting his sister in Pennsylvania when the eagle took the 8-pound Bichon Frise from her yard and disappeared over the trees on Tuesday.

A biologist says eagles are capable of taking a small dog or cat, though it is rare.

Zoey the Bichon lived to bark the tale: A motorist found her some four miles away.

