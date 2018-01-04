Youngstown police chase ends with suspect being tasered

A police pursuit through Youngstown's South Side ended with an officer using his taser on one of the suspects.

According to a report, officers began chasing a car when it ran a stop sign at East Avondale Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the driver ignored the cruiser's lights and sirens as the chase traveled through South Side neighborhoods until the car pulled into a driveway on East Lucius Avenue.

Only the car's passenger obeyed police orders to get out of the car. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Aaron Wright had to be pulled out by police, according to the report.

Police say after Wright refused to get on the ground, he was stunned with a Taser.

Once on the ground, it took two officers to get Wright's hands behind his back so they could place him in handcuffs.

Inside the car police say they found a baggie containing marijuana and an empty Long Island Ice Tea bottle.

A Colt 45 beer can that police say had been thrown from the car contained a marijuana cigar, according to the police report.

Even though Wright told officers that “weed was legal”, police charged him with possession of marijuana, having an open container, resisting arrest, failing to comply with a police order, driving with a suspended license and ignoring a traffic control device.

The passenger in the car, 29-year-old Charles Thomas was cited for possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.