Youngstown murder brings life sentence

A Youngstown man has been given a sentence of 18 years to life in prison for a shooting death on the city's East Side.

Judge Scott Krichbaum handed the sentence down Thursday morning after 25-year-old Kenneth Daniel II pleaded guilty to a murder charge.

The more serious charge of aggravated murder was dropped in a plea bargain involving the death of Tre Vaughn Bell this past October.

Bell, 24, was shot outside 1172 Verona Avenue and died later at a hospital.