'Inappropriate' picture of Warren 12-year-old girl circulated

A Warren man has asked the police to investigate after he learned that an inappropriate picture of his 12-year-old daughter was on a social media website.

The 38-year-old man says he was contacted by officials from his daughter's school that her picture was on a website called House Party and that students had saved the picture to their phones.

According to a report, police are investigating the incident as a possible case of pandering sexual matter involving a minor.

The report did not reveal the specific nature of the picture, only that the school said that it was inappropriate for school.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro told 21 News that the picture was being circulated over the holiday break, not on school grounds.

The girl's school was not identified by police.