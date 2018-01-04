High school basketball (1/3/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

High school basketball (1/3/18)

Girls’ Basketball 

Liberty 75 Girard 32

Hubbard 36 Poland 87

Edgewood 17 Struthers 74

Fitch 56 Lakeview 50 2 OT

Howland 58 Harding 46

Marlington 50 Salem 51

East 21 Canfield 64

Niles 46 Jefferson 64

Champion 69 Labrae 45

Newton Falls 79 Campbell 25

Mooney 62 Valley Christian 58


Boys’ Basketball

Youngsville 42 Kennedy Catholic 100

West Middlesex 49 Reynolds 29

Sharon 48 Grove City 41

Farrell 50 Hickory 70

Greenville 69 Sharpsville 37

