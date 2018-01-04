Macy's closing 11 stores

Both Macy's in the Valley have escaped the latest round of store closings announced by the department store chain.

In spite of what Macy's termed a strong holiday season, company officials announced on Thursday that it is closing 11 stores around the country, including one in Cincinnati, four in California, two in Florida, as well as stores in Idaho, Indiana, Michigan and Vermont.

The Macy's stores at the Eastwood Mall in Niles and Southern Park Mall in Boardman are not included on the list of closures.

Clearance sales at the stores are scheduled to begin next week and run 8 to 12 weeks.

In addition, Macy's announced that it plans what it calls staffing adjustments across the store's organization with reductions in some stores and increases in others.