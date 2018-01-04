It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Authorities say the pilot of a small plane that failed to land at its Central Texas destination and was later tracked by U.S. fighter jets flying over the Gulf of Mexico appeared unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

Court documents show a man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man had once threated to kill his grandmother.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.

MIAMI (AP) - It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) early Thursday in parts of South Florida. That's chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami's suburbs.

Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino tweeted a photograph of an iguana lying belly-up next to his swimming pool. WPEC-TV posted images of an iguana on its back on a Palm Beach County road.

Green iguanas are an exotic species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

They're not the only reptiles stunned by this week's cold snap: sea turtles also stiffen up when temperatures fall. Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

