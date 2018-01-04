Cops: Car careens down icy hill, slams into train, killing 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a person is dead after the car they were traveling in couldn't stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train on its way to Philadelphia.

Police say the driver of the car was able to escape before the crash Thursday morning in Lower Moreland but the passenger stayed inside as the vehicle crashed through a gate at the railroad crossing. That person was later found by police along the tracks.

A spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says none of the passengers on board the West Trenton line train were injured. The train was about 20 miles north of downtown Philadelphia.

It happened as a winter storm was blowing snow, icing up roads and causing traffic havoc around the region.

No other information was immediately available.

