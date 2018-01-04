Harsh Cold Through Sunday Morning

The weather has been consistently frigid since around Christmas but the worst of the cold will be here through Sunday morning. Air temperatures will be no higher than the single digits above zero Friday and Saturday and wind chills are expected to remain well below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 15-20 minutes when wind chills are as low as 20 below zero.

Snow showers will be most numerous in areas north of Interstate 80 Friday into Saturday. A fresh few inches of snow will be a possibility on parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties.

After a bitterly cold start, a fast turnaround is in the forecast for Sunday. Temperatures will keep climbing Sunday night but the milder air will be accompanied by some snow into Monday. Next week will be quite a bit warmer overall.