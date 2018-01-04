Judge delays sentencing for pair in Wellsville murder

The sentencing of a man and woman from Columbiana County didn't happen Friday as scheduled after one of the defendants changed his mind about pleading guilty to murdering a Wellsville man and dumping his body in a pile of trash.

Common Pleas Court Judge Ashley Pike canceled sentencing hearings for 48-year-old Terry Brown and Alicia Rogenski for the shooting death of Scottie Johnson last March at the home he shared with Brown.

On Thursday, Brown's attorney filed a motion to withdraw his client's earlier guilty plea to charges of aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse.

Rogenski, who pleaded guilty earlier to charges of murder and robbery in connection with Johnson's deaths had also been cheduled for sentencing.

Judge Pike set a January 19th hearing to discuss Brown's motion to withdraw his plea.

The county prosecutor has filed a response opposing Brown's motion.

The sheriff's department became involved in the case when friends of Johnson reported that they had not seen him for a couple of days.

After Brown allowed deputies into his home, they spotted what appeared to be blood on the floor.

Johnson's body was found in a trash pile next to the home.