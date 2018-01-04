Wellsville man wants to withdraw guilty plea for murder of roommate

Just one day before he was scheduled for sentencing, a Columbiana County man has changed his mind about pleading guilty to murdering a Wellsville man and dumping his body in a pile of trash.

The attorney for 48-year-old Terry Brown on Thursday filed a motion to withdraw his earlier guilty plea to charges of aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning for the March shooting death of his roommate, Scottie Johnson.

Alicia Rogenski, who pleaded guilty earlier to charges of murder and robbery in connection with Johnson's death is also scheduled for sentencing.

The county prosecutor has filed a response opposing Browns motion to withdraw his plea.

The sheriff's department became involved in the case when friends of Johnson reported that they had not seen him for a couple of days.

After Brown allowed deputies into his home, they spotted what appeared to be blood on the floor.

Johnson's body was found in a trash pile next to the home.

Assistant Columbiana County Prosecutor John Gamble is recommending a sentence of 25 years to life for Brown.

He says it means that Brown would spend at least 20 years in prison before would be eligible to ask for parole.