Last Allegiant flight leaves Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

Allegiant's final flight from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport took off a bit later than planned Thursday night.

The flight heading to St. Petersburg, Florida was scheduled to depart just after 5:30 pm, but was delayed a couple of hours.

The company was the only airline that offered commercial flights out of the airport.

After more than 10 years, they decided to end its flights.

Passenger Rick Chenoweth of Warren told 21 News he'll miss the service.

"We live about ten minutes from here so if i could shed an icicle tear right now i would because with Allegiant leaving Youngstown," said Chenoweth. "It leaves a very big empty spot for our travels from here to Florida and back."

Krysta Levy, a member of Allegiant's media relations team, said the decision was made due to a low volume of passengers.

"Demand in the area was simply not high enough to continue service at this time," Levy said. "Any passengers that have booked travel in or out of Youngstown after that date will be reached out to individuals to be refunded or re-accommodated."