PennDOT warns drivers about slick, snowy roads

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers to be careful driving due to low temperatures, high winds and snow.

The most extreme temperatures and winds are in the morning, so those that have morning commutes are asked to use caution and set aside extra time for their drive.



The oncoming winter storm is expected to drop up to 18 inches of snow on northwestern Pennsylvania, something that PennDOT says they're prepared for.

"PennDOT is fully prepared with staff, materials and equipment for this storm," Leslie Richards, the PennDOT Secretary, said. "However, salt is less effective at colder temperatures and gusting winds will impact visibility and driving conditions."

Richards said should slow down and allow a decent amount of space between themselves and the next car if they encounter snow or ice-covered roads



Just last winter, there were 252 crashes resulting in 129 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roads in Pennsylvania.



For more information on Pennsylvania road conditions, go to 511PA's website, which has traffic cameras, traffic delay warnings and weather forecasts.

