The following events are canceled for Friday, January 5:

AMERICAN LEGION - NO BINGO

ANTONINE SISTERS ADULT DAY CARE - CLOSED

OHIO GYMNASTICS INSTITUTION - NO MORNING CLASSES

SERBIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH IN YOUNGSTOWN - NO FISH DINNER

MAHONING COUNTY MEALS ON WHEELS - NO DELIVERY

MAHONING VALLEY DREAM CENTER - FOOD TRUCK OUTREACH CANCELED