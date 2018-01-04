Champion man sentenced for death of 63-year-old - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion man sentenced for death of 63-year-old

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A Champion man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for killing a Youngstown man in April of last year. 

21-year-old Trint Cellars pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery charges with gun specifications. 

63-year-old William Anderson was found dead inside a car on April 25 near the Candlelight Departments on Harvard Drive Southeast. 

He had a gunshot wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

