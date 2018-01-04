Westbound I-80 open again in Mercer County

A second crash is reported on eastbound I-80

Accidents along Interstate 80 in Mercer County sent people to the hospital and blocked traffic for more than six hours overnight.

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a crash involving several vehicles Thursday night that closed the westbound lanes of I-80 between the New Castle interchange and the state line.

At 4:42 am Friday, the westbound lanes of I-80 have opened again.

Police say there were injuries, but none are life-threatening.

One of the trucks spilled its cargo of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

A second crash on I-80 was reported shortly before 4 am.

State police say a UPS tandem truck jackknifed on eastbound I-80 just past the Sandy Lake/Grove City interchange.

The left lane is blocked but state police say cars and trucks were still able to pass in the right lane.

The driver was not injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News on-air and online for the latest updates.