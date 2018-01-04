Youngstown man sentenced for attack that paralyzed victim - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man sentenced for attack that paralyzed victim

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Desean Bunch Desean Bunch
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man that pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted murder charges was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday. 

Desean Bunch was sentenced for felonious assault, attempted murder and aggravated robbery charges in Mahoning County Court. 

These charges stem from two separate incidents, one on October 28, 2016 and the other from December 9 of the same year. 

In October, Bunch used a gun to rob several people of their phones. 

In December, Bunch shot a man, paralyzing him from the neck down, after getting him to respond to a Facebook ad for marijuana and a gun. 

