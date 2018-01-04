Valley residents bundle up and brave the cold

Some people say you'd have to be crazy to be outside in this freezing weather.

But, sure enough, there are always some willing to brave the cold.

Some were stuck outside.

"The battery is going dead because of the cold," Theo Williams, whose car was broken down near the Youngstown Auto Zone, said. "I'm out here every day."

Others had to face the cold for their job.

Those working at the Wildcat Drive Thru in Struthers had to brace for a cold blast of air every time a customer came through in their car.

At least for some, the cold wasn't a bad thing.

Those ice skating at Mill Creek Park were grateful for the low temperatures.

"This sport is meant for crazy people. I mean we're skating around on the ice with blades on our feet but we love it," a skater said. "It's such an adrenaline rush. you don't even think about the cold when you're out here."

One man even was outside at a Handel's, getting ice cream for his wife.

A sweet gesture on a bitterly cold night.