Missing Adult Adult Alert issued in Ohio

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a nine-county area in Ohio, including Mahoning and Columbiana.

The Massillon Police Department is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a 71-year-old man who suffers from Dementia.

Police say Carl Andrews was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving a business in the City of Canton and never returned home.

Andrews is described as a black male, age 71, is 6 feet tall, weighing 215 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray hat, red coat, gray jacket underneath his coat, and white shoes.

Anyone seeing Andrews is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.