Missing man found 100 miles away from home

Authorities have canceled an Endangered Missing Adult Alert that had been issued for a nine-county area in Ohio, including Mahoning and Columbiana.

The Massillon Police Department confirmed on Friday that a 71-year-old man who suffers from Dementia has been found by the Bellevue Police, south of Sandusky.

Police say Andrews is safe.

Police say Carl Andrews was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving a business in the City of Canton and never returned home.

Andrews did not have a car and are not yet sure how he reached Bellevue.