Missing man found 100 miles away from home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Missing man found 100 miles away from home

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Carl Andrews Carl Andrews
MASSILLON, Ohio -

Authorities have canceled an Endangered Missing Adult Alert that had been issued for a nine-county area in Ohio, including Mahoning and Columbiana.

The Massillon Police Department confirmed on Friday that a 71-year-old man who suffers from Dementia has been found by the Bellevue Police, south of Sandusky.

Police say Andrews is safe.

Police say Carl Andrews was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving a business in the City of Canton and never returned home.

Andrews did not have a car and are not yet sure how he reached Bellevue.rred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms