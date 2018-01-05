Speed limits restored on I-80 and I-79 in Mercer and Erie Counties

Speeds have been restored on Interstate 80 and Interstate 79 in Mercer and Erie counties.

PennDOT issued a media release Friday morning urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel but notified those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on I-80 in Mercer and Venango Counties, as well as I-79 in Mercer, Crawford, and Erie Counties.

Authorities say there were several accidents on I-80 and I-79 in Mercer County since Thursday night.

One of the accidents shut down westbound traffic on I-80 near the Ohio line for six hours.

PennDOT continued to treat roadways in the area through the day on Friday.

