Warren man sentenced for kicking puppy to death

Speeds have been temporarily reduced on Interstate 80 and Interstate 79 in Mercer and other Counties due to what PennDOT describes as severe winter conditions.More >>
A quick moving fire destroyed a barn near Greenville on Friday.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has reportedly dropped out of the 2018 race to become a U.S. Senator.More >>
A murder suspect who has been in jail for more than three years is now facing new charges, after assaulting several Mahoning County Sheriff Deputies.More >>
A northeast Ohio man who reportedly believed he was instructed to kill his elderly mother by the host of "Wheel of Fortune" has been found not guilty in her death by reason of insanity.More >>
Authorities say a man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.More >>
Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.More >>
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.More >>
The rector of a retirement home for Roman Catholic priests who was convicted of embezzling a half-million dollars has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.More >>
A 46-year-old woman has been found guilty of charges related to the methadone overdose death of her grandson in Cleveland.More >>
A healthcare executive says he saw an eagle snatch his sister's little white dog.More >>
Airbnb says it has permanently banned a man who threw a huge New Year's party at a house in suburban Cleveland where he was renting a room.More >>
The state says it's closing a southeastern Ohio prison unit housing about 430 inmates to save money.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison employees says it's disappointed by the state's decision to close a prison unit employing about 110 people.More >>