Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot grows to $445 million

You can expect a lot of people will be watching 21 News at 11 tonight, hoping that the balls drawn will give them the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions lottery game.

No one has one the big prize since October and the jackpot has been rolling ever since then, growing to $445 million for tonight's drawing. The cash prize to more than $277 million.

If you don't win tonight, there's always Saturday night's Powerball drawing, which may also be seen on 21 News at 11.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $550 million, or nearly $348 million cash.