Feds indict Columbiana County man for child pornography

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Federal Grand Jury has indicted a Columbiana County man on child pornography charges.

Slade A. Williams, 25, of Madison Township, has been charged with receiving and distributing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators say in November 2016, Williams received and distributed several computer files which showed children engaging in sex acts.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security according to the U.S. Attorney.

