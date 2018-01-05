I-80 WB closed in Venango County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

I-80 WB closed in Venango County

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
OIL CITY, Pa. -

PennDOT has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The lanes were shut down at around 11 am from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to Exit 24 (Route 8, Barkeyville/Franklin/Oil City), which is located east of Mercer County.

The road is expected to open later today.

Earlier in the day PennDOT reduced speeds to 45 miles per hour on I-80 in Mercer and Venango Counties, and I-79 in Mercer, Crawford and Erie Counties due to weather conditions. 

