Family pets killed in Hempfield Twp. barn fire

A quick moving fire destroyed a barn in Hempfield Township near Greenville on Friday.

The fire was reported at around 11 am at a farm on the 200 block of Donation Road.

Fire departments from surrounding communities were called out in six-degree temperatures to battle the flames.

Firefighters on the scene reported complications in battling the blaze because the roadways were icy.

Homeowner, Fred Favorite, tells 21 News that several family pets were inside- including dogs and a potbelly pig.

"My wife is the dog lover. Those were good pets. They are actually trained to guard the livestock. That's what they were doing they were friends with the pig and watching him. She's pretty upset by all the animal loss," said Favorite.

Nearly a dozen horses were kept in a nearby barn but are said to be ok.

It's not yet clear what sparked the blaze but Hempfield's Fire Chief says it appeared to be electrical and accidental.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.