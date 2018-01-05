Car crashes into Boardman car lot

Police are trying to find out what caused a car to slide into a Boardman Township used car dealership.

The car crashed into a car parked at Master's Auto Sales on the 5800 block of Market Street shortly before 11:30 am Friday.

First responders from the Boardman Fire Department were called to the scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.