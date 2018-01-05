Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy doused in fecal matter

Ohio State University's quarterback J.T. Barrett is going to be at Everything Buckeyes in the Eastwood Mall signing autographs on Saturday starting at noon.More >>
AT&T is experiencing issues with their wireline service in the greater Youngstown area, causing internet outages in several communities.
Most of us, we see the little minus sign in front of the wind-chill temperature, grab a blanket and stay home. If you want to go ice fishing though, this kind of weather's been a long time coming.
The Ohio Department of Health, as of Friday, is reporting over 2,000 flu-associated hospitalizations in the 2017-18 season.
State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.
A police Facebook post says a woman and her 4-year-old daughter found dead outside their home were stabbed.
A northeast Ohio man who reportedly believed he was instructed to kill his elderly mother by the host of "Wheel of Fortune" has been found not guilty in her death by reason of insanity.
Authorities say a man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.
Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.
The rector of a retirement home for Roman Catholic priests who was convicted of embezzling a half-million dollars has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.
A 46-year-old woman has been found guilty of charges related to the methadone overdose death of her grandson in Cleveland.
A healthcare executive says he saw an eagle snatch his sister's little white dog.
