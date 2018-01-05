Treasurer Mandel drops out of U.S. Senate race - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Treasurer Mandel drops out of U.S. Senate race

Posted: Updated:

Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has reportedly dropped out of the 2018 race to become a U.S. Senator. 

The Republican candidate was gunning for the seat currently held by Democrat Sherrod Brown. 

However, it was announced Friday morning that Madel will not be running for the position. 

The Associated Press reports that the reason for Mandel's abrupt departure from the race is concern over his wife's health. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms