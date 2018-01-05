Cold Will Ease By End Of Weekend

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The coldest weather of the season so far will be found across the region through Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain in the single digits on Saturday and overnight temperatures will plunge well below zero. Wind chills will be several degrees below the air temperature. We expect a few flurries Saturday, mainly in Mercer County.

Clouds will increase on Sunday but the afternoon will not be as harsh. A fast-moving weather system will spread snow into eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania late Sunday night into Monday. The forecast calls for a couple or few inches of wet snow in most spots. Some sleet may mix in.

Next week will be much warmer overall. Temperatures will finally return to the 40s Wednesday and Thursday.