Traffic restored to all lanes after two accidents on I-680 northbound

Interstate 680 northbound was restricted to one lane near the South Avenue ramp after two accidents Friday evening.

Police say the entrance and exit ramps from South Avenue to 680 were both closed for about an hour.

Youngstown Police say a white pick-up truck was upside down when they arrived and a man was stuck inside.

Officials say a second accident occurred after drivers did not slow down for the first accident.

Police say the man in the first accident is OK.

There is no word yet on any other injuries.

Both ramps have since been reopened and traffic has been restore to all lanes of I-680.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available.