Could US Attorneys decision have an impact on medical marijuana in Ohio?

The nation's top dog in law enforcement issued new regulations on Thursday that could change the face of medical marijuana in our state.

So how is the State of Ohio choosing to handle it?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has repealed an Obama Administration policy that shielded legalized marijuana both medicinal and recreational from federal intervention.

Now that could potentially stop what Ohio has already approved.

What we do know is that marijuana is considered a Schedule 1 narcotic according to federal law, just like heroin and fentanyl, even though no one has ever overdosed and died from marijuana.

But what's unclear is what impact U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions decision to overturn an Obama Administration policy that shielded legalized marijuana from federal interventio will mean for medical marijuana that will be available in Ohio beginning in September.

Democratic Senator and Canidate for Governor Joe Schiavoni tells 21 News, "I don't think anybody should panic, especially in the medicinal marijuana world. So I don't think that anybody should think that you're going to see all of these federal agents coming into facilities across the country and raiding them, and freezing all their assets, and deal with it that way. I think that there is still a long way to go."

Dan Kessler who will be operating a large medical marijuana grow facility in Youngstown, along with his uncle Brian Kessler, tells Senator Schiavoni and 21 News, that the Ohio Department of Commerce has instructed him to continue to move forward with his operation, and that's exactly what he intends to do. He believes there are "protections" for medicinal marijuana, but is cognizant that things could change at any moment.

Jimmy Gould the Chairman and CEO of Green Light Acquisitions in Cincinnati who supports both medicinal and recreational marijuana had this to say, "I don't know what's in the mind of Attorney General Jeff Sessions it's obviously dark. He's obviously got a lot of disturbed feelings that are not worthy of him fulfilling a position of leadership and the justice department, and I would like to see President Trump reign him in and frankly replace him."