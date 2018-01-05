HP recalls batteries for notebook computers and mobile workstations

HP has recalled batteries in notebook computers and mobile workstations.

Officials say the lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to reports, about 50,000 units have been sold.

Officials say consumers should check to see if their battery is listed below in the recall for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations.

The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation.

For instructions on how to enable Battery Safety Mode, consumers can visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018.

HP will provide consumers with a free battery replacement service by an authorized technician.

HP says they have received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring.

The company has also received three reports of property damage, totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand.