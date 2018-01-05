Warren's Huntington building bought by real estate investment group

The Huntington Building in Warren has been acquired by the real estate investment group, Midwest Ventures & Consulting LLC.

Steven R. Lewis, President of MVC, is the managing partner that purchased the property.

"We are very pleased to complete this transaction. The Huntington Building represents one of the finest office centers in the Mahoning Valley with a rich history," said Lewis.

Lewis also said it's rare to find a commercial office building that has all of its own parking.

The building also offers panoramic views of downtown that include courthouse square, the Mahoning River and Perkins Park.

"I worked in downtown Warren for nearly 30 years. During that time, I observed multiple revitalization plans get formulated but with few noteworthy results. That is clearly not the case today. We share Mr. Marvin's enthusiasm and will look for opportunities to collaborate in an effort to improve the quality of downtown life for individuals and companies alike. Our goal is to have this office complex be the hub for business in downtown Warren," said Lewis.

MVC will serve as the property manager for this center.