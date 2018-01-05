Deep Freeze arena using cold temperatures to freeze ice

The Deep Freeze Arena, former Ice Zone, is not letting the youth hockey league players down this week.

The arena decided to use mother nature to create ice for the players.

Officials at the area say they are waiting on freon to create a new sheet of ice, but water and cold temperatures will do for now.

One of the owners of Deep Freeze says they've been floored by how much the hockey leagues and community has supported them. "They came in, they have done the repairs needed to the ice, they have cleaned the locker rooms, they've spent hours and hours helping us. The support we got from the community is outstanding."

Deep Freeze is expected to have their own first public skate next Friday.