Columbiana police chief warns residents of scam

The Columbiana Police Chief is warning residents, after he received a scam email trying to steal his identity.

Below is the exact email that Chief Gladis received to his police email account.

"Congratulations: Dear Beneficiary,

All Finance Companies, Banks, Security Companies and Courier companies which have been in contact with you of late have been instructed to back off from your transaction and you have been advised NOT to respond to them anymore since the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is now directly in charge of your payment. Your name appeared in our payment schedule list of beneficiaries that will receive their funds in this First quarter payment of the year according to our banking regulation. We apologize for the delay of your payment and please stop communicating with any office now and give attention accordingly.

Finally,The sum of $2,500,000, 00 (Two Million Five Hundred thousand US dollars) was approved in your name and email address on the 4th of Nov, 2017 for your compensation as a scam victim, from random section done by the IMF and United Nation to all African scam victims by the new UN secretary-general António Guterres upon his assumption to office.

Your Full Name-----------------

Sex----------------------------

Age-----------------------------

Telephone Number----------------

Address---------------------------

City------------------------------

Country---------------------------

Occupation-----------------------

Kindly send A copy of your ID along with the requested information to Mrs Joy Morrison.Email via (email address deleted by CPD for safety) the payment agent will give you further directives .Congratulations and happy new year."

Chief Gladis says if you ever receive an email like this one, do not respond or provide any personal information or identification.

The only time you should do so is if you have initiated the transaction and are completely sure of who you are giving it to.