The Latest: Police say woman, 4-year-old daughter stabbed

The Latest on Columbus homicides (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A police Facebook post says a woman and her 4-year-old daughter found dead outside their home were stabbed.

Columbus police said they were called to the home around 9 a.m. Friday on an initial report of a shooting.

Police say the bodies of 34-year-old Nicole Duckson and her daughter were found by a friend Duckson was supposed to pick up. Police said the woman who found Duckson and the child thought they might have been shot.

Police Sgt. Dave Sicilian called it a "horrible scene." Police didn't identify a possible suspect.

Columbus recorded 143 homicides last year, four more than the number of people killed in 1991 during the crack cocaine epidemic. The bodies were found the same day Columbus graduated its latest class of police recruits amid soaring street violence.

2 p.m.

10:50 a.m.

Ohio's largest city has graduated its latest class of police recruits at a time of soaring street violence.

Columbus recorded 143 homicides last year, four more than the number of people killed in 1991 during the crack cocaine epidemic.

The city saw its first homicide of 2018 just 14 minutes into the New Year when police say a man shot his wife who later died at a hospital.

Later the same day a shooting killed a pregnant woman whose baby doctors were able to save.

Police spokesman Sgt. Dean Worthington said the 33 officers who graduated Friday brings the total number of Columbus officers to about 1,880.

Jason Pappas, president of the union representing Columbus officers, says an additional 200 personnel are needed.

