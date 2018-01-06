Winning Mega Millions ticket sold; $570 million Powerball drawing tonight

A Mega Millions ticket holder in Florida can claim the fourth largest jackpot in the 15-year history of the game.

A single ticket sold in the state matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winning numbers for January 5 were the white balls 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 10.

The jackpot winner will receive an estimated prize of $450 million ($281 million cash).

Lottery lovers still have shot at a big prize when the numbers are drawn tonight for the $570 million Powerball jackpot.

The drawing can be seen on 21 News at 11.