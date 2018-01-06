Another day of brutal cold, snow on the way Monday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Another day of brutal cold, snow on the way Monday

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Saturday will start off with air temperatures below zero and wind chills -15 to -10. A mostly sunny sky will turn partly sunny and highs will only reach 9, a record low high temperature if hit. 

Sunday will be quiet, just an increase in clouds and highs not so harsh in the mid-20s. 

Snow moves in overnight into Monday Morning. Watch for wet snow to cause travel problems for commuters in the morning. A general 1 to 3 inches is expected. 

The rest of the week will feature a "warm up"; highs will get into the 40s and even 50 by the end of the week. 

