Another day of brutal cold, snow on the way Monday

Saturday will start off with air temperatures below zero and wind chills -15 to -10. A mostly sunny sky will turn partly sunny and highs will only reach 9, a record low high temperature if hit.

Sunday will be quiet, just an increase in clouds and highs not so harsh in the mid-20s.

Snow moves in overnight into Monday Morning. Watch for wet snow to cause travel problems for commuters in the morning. A general 1 to 3 inches is expected.

The rest of the week will feature a "warm up"; highs will get into the 40s and even 50 by the end of the week.