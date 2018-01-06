New Dollar General opens in Mercer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Dollar General opens in Mercer

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
MERCER, Pa. -

A new Dollar General is opening its doors at 497 North Perry Highway in Mercer. 

The store's official grand opening is Saturday at 8 A.M. Customers that stop in have the chance to win prizes and receive special deals.

The first 50 shoppers will get a free $10 gift card and the first 200 will get a free Dollar General tote bag with product samples. 

The new store will employ around six to 10 individuals. 

