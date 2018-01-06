Over 2,000 hospitalized due to the flu in 2017-18

The Ohio Department of Health, as of Friday, is reporting over 2,000 flu-associated hospitalizations in the 2017-18 season.

This flu season is similar to that of 2014-15, where 2,982 people were hospitalized due to the flu.

The department says it's not too late to get vaccinated, and that there are still plenty available across the state.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot as soon as possible, especially children who are heading back to school after winter break.

It takes about two weeks from the time of the vaccination for it to protect against the flu.

While the flu vaccine is not 100 percent effective, those who get the flu after getting vaccinated have less severe flu symptoms.