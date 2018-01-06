OSU QB Barrett signs autographs at Eastwood Mall in Niles

Former Ohio State Quarterback J.T. Barrett was at Everything Buckeyes in the Eastwood Mall for a couple of hours, signing pictures, helmets and other memorabilia for fans Saturday afternoon.

It's been a little over week since playing his final game for the scarlet and gray, and now he's focusing on his future and the chance of playing in the NFL.

"Just constantly trying to get better as far as training goes mentally and physically. With that, prepare for things like the East- West Shrine game that's coming up and the combine hopefully and pro day. Just take it one day at a time and keep developing and getting better." said J.T. Barrett.

The football star just wants a shot at the highest level and he wouldn't shy away from playing for the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm grateful for any opportunity that comes along, I know Browns get a lot of backlash for things that are happening. I think the opportunity to play in the NFL is a life long dream of mine. It doesn't matter who the team is I'm trying to go out there and play for any organization." said Barrett.



He leaves the Buckeyes with 29 school records and accounted for more touchdowns than any player in Big 10 history.

"It was a pretty wild ride being at Ohio State. I think the legacy that I left and feel like my teammates during that time that I was there was something that was great for Ohio State. I just tried and I think if anything leave Ohio State a little better than when we first got there and I think we all did that," said Barrett.