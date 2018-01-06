Warmer weather in sight!....but first some snow

The frigid temperatures will stick around through Sunday morning with wind chills as low as -15° F early in the day. Despite the cold, Sunday will start off with some sunshine with clouds increasing throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb on Sunday evening as warmer air moves into the Valley, snow however will also begin to move into the region early Monday morning. Snow will continue through much of the day, with some possible sleet or rain also mixed in. Total accumulation will likely be around 1"-3" in most areas. Watch for slick spots on the roads through Monday night.

Following the snow, temperatures will be above average for the second half of the week with high temperatures reaching 50 by Thursday.