Ride malfunction at Ohio State fair has state asking more questions

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A southwest Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty for putting a sickly dog into a trash bag for collection. ...More >>
A southwest Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty for putting a sickly dog into a trash bag for collection. ...More >>
The St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is on a temporary diversion due to weather-related damage that happened Sunday morning in their laboratory.More >>
The St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is on a temporary diversion due to weather-related damage that happened Sunday morning in their laboratory.More >>
The Family Video on State Street in Girard is giving away food and straw from 1 to 3 P.M. on Sunday.More >>
The Family Video on State Street in Girard is giving away food and straw from 1 to 3 P.M. on Sunday.More >>
A home in Weathersfield is destroyed after a fire burned through it around 7:40 Sunday morning.More >>
A home in Weathersfield is destroyed after a fire burned through it around 7:40 Sunday morning.More >>