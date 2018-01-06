Youngstown business man celebrates victory of deportation

After almost being deported, a Youngstown business man is celebrating his stay of deportation.

Al Adi, owner of Downtown Circle Deli, was granted a stay by U.S. Immigrations and Customs enforcement, with the help of Congressman Tim Ryan.

Friends, family and customers filled the Arab American Community Center in Youngstown on Saturday night to celebrate the good news.

The party was originally scheduled to be Adi's farewell party.

Adi was scheduled to be deported back to Jordan on Sunday.