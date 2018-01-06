Former NASA astronaut passes away at age 87

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

Former astronaut, 87-year-old John Young passed away on Friday, following complications from pneumonia.

Young walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight.

NASA said Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.

He died at home in Houston.

Young was in NASA's second astronaut class, chosen in 1962, along with the likes of Neil Armstrong, Pete Conrad and James Lovell.

"Today, NASA and the world have lost a pioneer. Astronaut John Young's storied career spanned three generations of spaceflight," acting NASA administrator Robert Lightfoot said in an emailed statement Saturday. "John was one of that group of early space pioneers whose bravery and commitment sparked our nation's first great achievements in space."

Counting his takeoff from the moon in 1972 as commander of Apollo 16, Young's blastoff tally stood at seven, for decades a world record.

He flew twice during the two-man Gemini missions of the mid-1960s, twice to the moon during NASA's Apollo program, and twice more aboard the new space shuttle Columbia in the early 1980s.

Young spent his last 17 years at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston in management, focusing on safety issues. He retired at the end of 2004.