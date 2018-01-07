Howland Twp. home collapses after fire, man escapes through window

A fire that gutted a Howland Township home early Sunday morning is still under investigation.

Several fire departments in Trumbull County worked to put out the fire on the 4000 block of Adrian Dr. SE.

Trumbull County Dispatchers said the fire started just after 2:30 a.m., the flames spreading into the backyard and igniting nearby trees.

Howland Township's Fire Chief said the flames were consuming nearly half of the structure and a large amount of flames were coming from the living area.

While extinguishing the fire, the roof of home completely collapsed.

A family member on the scene told crews that their mother-in-law and brother-in-law lived at the home.

Fire officials later found out the man who they had seen walking down the street was actually one of the people who lived there.

The man injured himself by breaking out of a window and was found half naked and covered in blood, the temperatures outside well below freezing.

Crews had requested more help because the man was bleeding so bad, and there was blood also leading from the home.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the fire department.

The other woman who lived at the home is currently in a local rehabilitation facility and was not in the home at the time of the fire.

Because of the frigid temperatures reaching about -12 degrees, firefighting operations were difficult with the added snow and icy conditions.

However, the fire was under control in about 40-50 minutes.

A warming tent was also brought in for the 29 firefighters from the Trumbull County Haz-Mat Team because of the cold.

The Red Cross also brought a canteen to keep crews hydrated.

Cortland City, Weathersfield Township, Bazetta Township, Vienna Township and Youngstown Air Base fire departments all helped out at the scene.

Fire officials said the house is a total loss at $125,000.

The fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and is currently listed as undetermined because of several factors being researched.